New modern office space in stunning Northumberland setting now available

GSC Grays, on behalf of the Harehope Estate, is marketing the office space in Old Bewick, halfway between Alnwick and Wooler.

Harehope Estate was looking to diversify its risk and income in the face of agricultural subsidy changes, so they used the rural development grant programme to create the offices in a redundant traditional building.

This has, in turn,preserved the building as part of the rural landscape, gives it a new function for continued future use and has provided an opportunity for rural business to access high quality office space and modern fibre broadband facilities which might otherwise only be available in towns and cities.

Office space is available to let at Old Bewick.

It has also benefited the local economy by way of attracting and promoting rural business in the countryside.

For more details visit https://www.gscgrays.co.uk/property/old-bewick-alnwick/

One of the estate’s businesses, DroneAg, which uses drone technology to maximise agricultural efficiencies, is occupying one of the offices within the building.

Drone Ag launched Skippy Scout in 2020. In just three years the business has developed unique artificial intelligence models to interpret data collected by drones.

Office space at Old Bewick.

The company is now providing training to help farmers use DJI AGRAS drones in preparation for when spraying with drones is authorised in the UK.

The data collected by scouting drones is interpreted by AI to map areas requiring treatment.

“By operating in this way, we can offer farmers and agronomists a service that will scout fields up to 20 times faster than on foot and email them PDF reports of GAI, weed and pest data in real time,” says founder Jack Wrangham.

“This data can then be sent to guide spraying drones to carry out targeted spot spraying to reduce costs and the need for heavy machinery.”

The use of spraying drones has been authorised in other countries and Drone Ag hope the development of UK legislation will be prioritised to enable this technology to improve agricultural efficiency and productivity.