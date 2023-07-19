The new network will support Northumberland farmers and their businesses, with Helen Bullock, who has an experienced farming background, as Northumberland Farm Network project manager.

Helen is aware of the difficulties farmers face, and she joins Northumberland Farm Co-ordinator Rachael Graham, who joined the Network last month and is also from an experienced farming background.

Helen said: “We will be seeking to emulate what has been successful in Cumbria and Yorkshire Dales but also to ensure that Northumberland Farmers specific needs are met. At this moment in time, we are asking farmers to join our contact list, so that we can keep them up to date and send our weekly Northumberland farmers E News every Friday.”

Helen Bullock. Photo submitted by Northumberland Farmer Network.

The Network is looking for county farmers to join a Northumberland Farmer Management Council, which will be set up to ensure that network members are properly represented and will work with the team to develop a range of services and support measures prior to the official Network launch later this year.

Farmer Network Managing Director Adam Day said: “We do not work in isolation and have already started working together with key partner organisations in Northumberland such as the Northumberland National Park, to ensure that we have a joined-up approach & can share information that benefits farmers and land managers in future”.

To keep up to date with the Northumberland Network, contact Head Office directly on 01768 868615 or email [email protected]

