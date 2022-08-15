Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Murray farms at Wrangham Red Steads and is a Partner at Alnwick Farming Consultants.

One of his first tasks will be to oversee the Glendale Show, being held near Wooler, on Bank Holiday Monday, August 29 - the first to be staged for three years.

He has shown cattle and sheep at the show, either with his father or his own sheep, at most shows since 1992 and he has been a committee member for almost 15 years.

Ian Murray, chairman of Glendale Agricultural Society.

He said: “This is a big commitment, and in taking up the baton I would especially like to thank Andrew Walton who has been chairman for many years.

“His and his predecessors’ sage advice and support to the Society has been integral to its ongoing development over recent years.

“As a Society we are so fortunate to have such a tremendous team and committee, and my aim is to work together to ensure the successful continuity of the Society. We are very lucky to have an excellent team in the office, which is certainly making my life as a chairman so much easier.

“I am aware that currently agricultural societies are facing many challenges and as chair I want to ensure that we continually progress and concentrate on getting things going again after Covid.

"We need to remain true to our roots and to promote and keep educating the public on British produce and the important role of our British farmers and what they produce.

“Glendale is a renowned livestock area, with a lot of different land types, so it attracts a range of breeds, Texels and Suffolks from the lowlands, the Cheviots and Blackies from the hills, and the more traditional breeds which are once again coming to the fore.

“With two or three years of no stock being shown some of the momentum has been lost, so from a livestock showing perspective what I hear from fellow exhibitors is that post Covid it has been a challenge to encourage and motivate people to show again.

“Fortunately, our show, which is often seen as a precursor to the Kelso Tup sales, is highly regarded, and from the entries so far I know we will have a good presentation of both sheep and cattle, with several breeders travelling long distances, especially in the cattle section.”

The Glendale Show is the largest rural event held annually in north Northumberland and this year’s event will once again also see a tremendous line up of trade stands and exhibitors.

For many, the highlight of the day are the thousands of entries in the horticultural and industrial section along with the local food, produce, and crafts.

Mr Murray said: “I look forward to welcoming everyone to Glendale on Bank Holiday Monday.

"For me, yes, it is an agricultural show, but it is also an all-encompassing family event, and this year I am especially excited about the giant Aldabra Tortoises, one of our new attractions this year.”