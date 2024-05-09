New Chair for Glendale Agricultural Society

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wooler farmer and lifetime member of the GAS, Robert Brown, has been appointed asthe new Chairman of the Glendale Agricultural Society, organisers of the Glendale Show and the Glendale Agricultural Society's Children's Countryside Day.

A lifetime member and Trustee of the Glendale Agricultural Society, Robert Brown takes over the Chairmanship of the Society with a pledge to continue the development of the Society’s mission so successfully revived after Covid by his predecessor for the past two years, Ian Murray. Robert took up his appointment as Chair at the Society’s AGM in Wooler on May 7th, and he will be supported in his new role by Vice Chair Nick Hargreave.

Born and brought up on the Croft Farm, Wooler, Robert and his wife Pam and their two children farm in partnership with his parents at Croft, Ilderton Dod, and Coldmartin. Robert brings that impeccable Glendale farming pedigree to his role together with a deep commitment to the importance of the Society’s support for the farming industry and the local community.

“Farming and rural life is under enormous pressure right now, and across the UK many agricultural societies are finding it difficult to sustain their support. Our Society is a great example of outstanding success in representing the values and the opportunities that farming and rural life offers. I am honoured to take the Chair, and I would like to thank Ian Murray, the Committee and the team here who have all made me so welcome and who I know will be a great support during my office.”

Robert Brown Chair of Glendale Agricultural Society

Robert Brown is passionate about growing and supporting the Society’s younger membership and developing its educational programme to engage with the next generation of farmers and rural communities. “Education is right at the heart of the Society’s mission ‘to advance education and skills in agriculture, the environment and all related subjects for the public benefit’. Our membership and our activities are all geared to that aim.”

He is equally passionate about helping to take the Society’s two major annual events, Glendale Show and the Children’s Countryside Day, from strength to strength.

“Both these events give us an essential opportunity to educate the next generation about farming and country life, and to highlight all aspects of farming, the countryside and rural life to those who come from a more urban lifestyle.

“The Children’s Countryside Day in June is a wonderful initiative that brings over 1,500 children to Glendale from urban schools right across Northumberland to discover how farming works and where their food comes from, to try their hand at some of the countryside skills old and new, and to understand more about the environment and how to care for it.”

On August Bank Holiday Monday, the new Chairman will oversee this year’s Glendale Show, which he has been attending since he was born.

“I don’t remember very much about being taken by my parents in those first years, but Glendale Show has been a fixture in my life, and I hope very much that I can continue the growth and development that makes this one of the most successful local agricultural shows in the country.

With farming facing so many uncertainties and so much change, the Glendale Show is a demonstration of all that’s best in farming and a very reassuring reminder of the value of our industry and our rural way of life.”

Glendale Show is the largest rural event held annually in North Northumberland, attracting over 10,000 visitors to see a wonderful display of top quality livestock, equestrian shows and competitions, spectacular entertainment and a wide range of trade stands and exhibitors. For many, the highlight of the day are the thousands of entries in the horticultural and industrial section, together with local food, produce, and crafts.

In concluding, Robert is hoping to see record attendances at both the Children’s Countryside Day and at the Glendale Show: “I am looking forward to welcoming everyone to Glendale for both these events. It’s inspiring to see hundreds of children from urban areas experiencing the joys of our countryside, and our exceptional agricultural show is an all-embracing family event, with something for everyone whatever their age or interest.”