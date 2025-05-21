Northumberland farmers will thank the public for their support and highlight key issues at the annual county show.

The National Farmers Union (NFU) will have a marquee at the Northumberland County Show on Saturday, May 24 – an annual event that celebrating agriculture, rural life and local culture and heritage in Northumberland.

NFU members are inviting people to come and meet some of the county’s farmers and growers, and staff from NFU Mutual Insurance and NFU North regional team, to highlight some of the key issues being faced in the agricultural industry.

NFU Northumberland county chair Mac Young who runs a sheep and cattle farm near Rothbury, said: “Faming is vital to Northumberland, and I’m looking forwarding to being part of the county show which celebrates all that is great about the countryside.

He added: “I’m looking forward to meeting some of our Northumberland members and the public and thanking people for their fantastic support.”

The NFU is working to tackle challenges being faced by farmers in Northumberland including the proposed family farm tax, escalating rural crime, the impact of the driest spring in over a century, the impact of the US and EU trade agreements and uncertainty over the future of the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) – the government’s flagship environmental support scheme for agriculture.

Recently on May 12, Defra was forced to reopen the SFI 2024 scheme to around 3,000 applicants, after a group of NFU-backed farmers threatened litigation over its decision to close the SFI without notice.