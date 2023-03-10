Annabella Baker had to give up what had been her “dream job” in 2020, after overseas holiday travel was halted around the world.

The Italian, who has been living in Morpeth for 20 years, was worried being out of work would leave her down, so decided to develop her passion for animals into a new career, which she started at Morwick Dairy Farm in Acklington.

Now working at Mole Valley in Alnwick, Annabella is keen to share stories about farming through writing. Already, Annabella has published a novel focusing focused on farmers metal health.

The book is based on two cows that Annabella Baker became fond of during her time at Morwick farm.

Annabella’s latest project has been working on a children’s book ‘Daisy and Tulip’s book of memories’. The book is based around two cows from Morwick, who Annabella took a shining to during her time of milking and caring for the animals.

On top of being a nice read for youngsters, the book also aims to educate. Annabella said: “It is important to teach children that milk doesn’t come from a shelf in the supermarket and that it actually comes from dairy farms.

"The book shows the cows playing, causing trouble and being stubborn, but it can also teach children.”

One of the main characters in the book aimed at five to nine-year-olds is a female, which Annabella hopes encourages girls to follow any career path they want regardless of gender stereotypes.

Annabella Baker lost her dream job at the start of the pandemic, and has since been working in the agricultural industry.

The self-published book will be out in May and will be available on Amazon and in some Northumberland farm shops.

Annabella added: "Losing my job was really hard because that is what I’d always wanted to do, but now farming is my dream job.

"Just because something doesn’t go right, doesn’t mean you should give up. Find a passion and try to make it into work.