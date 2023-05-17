The 204-acre site at Earsdon West Forest, between Morpeth and Felton, includes seven principal fields with excellent potential for arable cropping, mixed farming or natural capital projects.

Alistair Cochrane of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said: “This is one of the first significant blocks of land on the Northumberland coastal plain that has been brought to the market this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The majority of the land was previously devoted to a rotation of oilseeds and cereals but was laid to grass in 2017 and has since been managed to produce high quality haylage crops.

Land at Earsdon West Forest, near Morpeth, is for sale.

"We believe that this will have enhanced soil structure and fertility and that the land will lend itself to the successful resumption of arable cropping if desired.

“The land is well shaped and highly accessible and is well located in relation to local co-operative grain facilities. The fields are well laid out and of a generous size, easily accommodating modern farming machinery, and the property offers an ideal opportunity for existing arable enterprises to spread their fixed costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In addition, there is a significant conservation dimension. A considerable area of new woodland has been planted in recent years, almost entirely broadleaved, and a pond has been created, considerably enhancing the amenity value of the land and providing varied habitats for wildlife. The new planting supplements existing streamside habitats and the owner has also restored and planted hedgerows.

“There is the potential for the purchaser to consider natural capital or Biodiversity Net Gain opportunities in addition to the potential for arable crops and in particular the location of this landholding, adjacent to the A1, is a significant advantage.”

The site comprises 161 acres of grassland with 38.49 acres of woodland.

The land is subject to a Countryside Stewardship Scheme Agreement commencing ending in December 2026, producing around £8,531 annually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The land is also subject to a Higher Tier Woodland Management Agreement ending in December 2027, producing about £2,640 annually.