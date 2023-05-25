More than 130 acres of land put up for sale near Morpeth in Northumberland
The 133-acre site at Gubeon Farm, near Tranwell, is on the market with YoungsRPS for just under £1.3 million.
The land lies on either side of the B6524 and is offered for sale as a whole or in two lots.
It represents a scarce opportunity to acquire a sizeable and well located block of productive Grade 3 arable land.
The sales brochure states: ‘The land is ideal for arable cropping and is made up of predominately flat, and well-proportioned fields, ensuring that large modern machinery are ideally suited. The property benefits from excellent roadside access.
‘The land is productive and at present is growing crops of winter wheat, winter barley and oil seed rape. In addition, there is a field currently sown to grass to provide first class haylage for the nearby equestrian centre.
‘The land at present is currently farmed via a contract farming operation and has historically been well managed, it has been improved in recent years and accordingly is productive.
‘The lands nature lends itself to a variety of business enterprises be it contract farming or perhaps as part of a satellite farming operation, in that its size and scale provides the incentive to travel, whilst it’s ideal location to the nearby grain stores ensures that the farming of the land can occur without the requirements for additional capital investments.’
The land is currently subject to a wider Mid-Tier Countryside Stewardship agreement.
The asking price is £1,290,000.
For more details contact YoungsRPS, Hexham, on 01434 608980.