News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos

More than 130 acres of land put up for sale near Morpeth in Northumberland

More than 130 acres of farmland near Morpeth has been put up for sale.
By Ian Smith
Published 25th May 2023, 13:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 13:39 BST

The 133-acre site at Gubeon Farm, near Tranwell, is on the market with YoungsRPS for just under £1.3 million.

The land lies on either side of the B6524 and is offered for sale as a whole or in two lots.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It represents a scarce opportunity to acquire a sizeable and well located block of productive Grade 3 arable land.

Gubeon Farm, Tranwell.Gubeon Farm, Tranwell.
Gubeon Farm, Tranwell.
Most Popular

The sales brochure states: ‘The land is ideal for arable cropping and is made up of predominately flat, and well-proportioned fields, ensuring that large modern machinery are ideally suited. The property benefits from excellent roadside access.

‘The land is productive and at present is growing crops of winter wheat, winter barley and oil seed rape. In addition, there is a field currently sown to grass to provide first class haylage for the nearby equestrian centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘The land at present is currently farmed via a contract farming operation and has historically been well managed, it has been improved in recent years and accordingly is productive.

‘The lands nature lends itself to a variety of business enterprises be it contract farming or perhaps as part of a satellite farming operation, in that its size and scale provides the incentive to travel, whilst it’s ideal location to the nearby grain stores ensures that the farming of the land can occur without the requirements for additional capital investments.’

Gubeon Farm, Tranwell.Gubeon Farm, Tranwell.
Gubeon Farm, Tranwell.

The land is currently subject to a wider Mid-Tier Countryside Stewardship agreement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The asking price is £1,290,000.

Read More
More than 200 acres of land put up for sale near Morpeth in Northumberland

For more details contact YoungsRPS, Hexham, on 01434 608980.

Related topics:MorpethNorthumberland