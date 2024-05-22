Minister visits Northumberland for discussion on the future of farming

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A government minister visited Northumberland County Council to learn about its ongoing work looking into the future of farming.

Robbie Moore MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Minister for Water and Rural Growth) came to County Hall to talk through the findings of the council’s Future of Farming Inquiry and plans going forward.

As part of the council’s ambitious plans to drive the county towards carbon neutrality by 2030, in addition to ensuring the future of farming incomes and food security, the Future of Farming report puts Northumberland in the driving seat of the agricultural transition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report explores the challenges of moving towards low-carbon manufacturing, sustaining food production, large-scale tree planting and peat restoration, supporting farming businesses to survive and thrive as well as balancing the future interests of estate landowners and tenant farmers.

Council leader Glen Sanderson with Robbie Moore MP.

Following extensive consultation, the council is working through a series of recommendations which include closer collaborative working, better access to training, improved digital connectivity and championing the ‘made in Northumberland’ brand.

Council leader, Glen Sanderson, said: “It’s great to see this work progressing. Farming is such a huge part of our identity here in Northumberland and we need to fully support our farming communities to become more sustainable.

“Being a farmer myself I know the importance of future-proofing our agricultural sector in a way that works effectively for everyone, and I was pleased to welcome the Minister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a very useful meeting and the minister listened to a lively debate before taking away a copy of the report.”