Caitlin Riddell, from Wooler, organised the Mind Your Head charity ball as a way of bringing local farmers together to discuss the current crisis.

The main aim of the ball was to raise awareness of the mental health crisis within agriculture, as well as raising funds for an invaluable charity offering support to those who are struggling.

Caitlin, 32, said: “As an industry, agriculture has one of the highest rates of mental health problems and suicide, particularly in young men.

The night encouraged conversations about mental health.

“Farmers are under so much pressure – financially, environmentally, family pressures, through legislation and even the public’s perception of agriculture.

"Along with long hours, lone working and very little time off the farm, it can leave people in a desperate situation and it’s up to us all to pull together and tackle this.”

The ball brought in cash from supporters who attended the event and sponsorship from local businesses.

The night consisted of food and drinks, lots of entertainment and several conversations aiming to break the stigma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caitlin Riddell organised the events as farmers mental health reaches crisis.

Through these conversations, Caitlin hopes the farmers from our county know where to access help, and have more knowledge on how to look out for each other.

All funds raised is going to The Farm Safety Foundation, a charity which was established to preserve and protect the mental well being of young farmers and young people moving into agriculture.

In the charity’s annual tracker research from last year, 92% of farmers under the age of 40 cited poor mental health as the biggest hidden problem facing farmers today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caitlin added: “The figures are devastating, and the rate at which they are increasing is frightening. Despite mental health awareness having come a long way, unfortunately there is still some stigma attached to it, especially in farming.

Caitlin Riddell.