Hosted by J E Woodman and Son at Bradford House Farm near Ponteland on June 7, not only will there be a tremendous show of livestock, it is also a platform to discuss and debate the future of a sustainable sheep industry.

With support from across the industry, thousands of farmers and people in the industry are expected to attend this sheep industry showcase – an important platform for keeping up to date with the latest industry developments through demonstrations, seminars, hundreds of trade stands.

Viv Lewis, chair of the NSA’s Northern Region and NSA North Sheep 2023 believes the timing and quality of this event makes it uniquely important for the UK sheep industry. She said: “There has never been a more crucial time for the sheep industry to find inspiration and encouragement, and our hosts and sponsors have enabled us to create a landmark event we’re confident will offer both.

Martin and Willie Woodman of hosts J E Woodman and Son. Picture by Robert Smith.

“Through visiting the trade exhibitions and attending seminars, visitors will be brought up to speed with latest industry trends, technologies, and information to help improve profitability and reduce environmental and climate footprints of their businesses.

"Agriculture can be a lonely occupation and it is good for farmers to get together and compare notes, particularly in such challenging times.”

Further details about NSA North Sheep can be found at www.northsheep.org.uk