Launch event for the Northumberland Farmer Network
The Northumberland Farmer Network will officially launch at Hexham Auction Mart on Friday, January 12, with refreshments served from 1pm.
Those involved have been working hard to create a range of membership offers and projects to support new members.
The new network will be farmer-led, with a management council of farmers located across the county working together for the benefit of the farming community.
Project Manager Helen Bullock said: “The network listens and reacts to the needs of farmers.
“By fostering a grassroots approach, the Farmer Network organises on-farm meetings and events – facilitating collaboration, shared learning among farmers and cost savings.”
Over the past few months, the network has already held several well-attended farmer events and has started collaborations with like-minded organisations and businesses.
Northumberland farmer and chairman of the management council, James Johnson, said: “It is a huge positive step that we can extend The Farmer Network support and services to farmers in Northumberland, particularly given the diverse farming landscape encompassing livestock, dairy and arable.”
If you would like to attend the launch, or if you would like more information about the network if you are unable to attend, please call The Farmer Network Ltd head office on 01768 868615 or email [email protected]
The Farmer Network Ltd is an independent, non-profit, farmer-led organisation that provides help and support to farmers and their businesses.