Launch event for the new Northumberland Farmer Network
and live on Freeview channel 276
Generous funding from the National Lottery Reaching Communities Fund and further support from the Royal Countryside Fund has ensured that the new network, which was officially launched during an event at Hexham Auction Mart, can develop and thrive over the next four years and beyond.
Farmers pay a small membership fee to access a range of support services to ensure they are in tune with changes happening within the industry, new information and opportunities to save on business costs and improve productivity.
Helen Bullock, Northumberland project manager, said: “We have worked hard over the last few months planning in order to launch the network in the county.
“The event was a great success and we look forward to supporting farmers in future.”
For more information about joining, call The Farmer Network Ltd head office on 01768 868615 or email [email protected]