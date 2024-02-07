News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Launch event for the new Northumberland Farmer Network

After six years of planning and consultation with farming communities across the county, Northumberland farmers now have their own Farmer Network.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 7th Feb 2024, 14:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Generous funding from the National Lottery Reaching Communities Fund and further support from the Royal Countryside Fund has ensured that the new network, which was officially launched during an event at Hexham Auction Mart, can develop and thrive over the next four years and beyond.

Farmers pay a small membership fee to access a range of support services to ensure they are in tune with changes happening within the industry, new information and opportunities to save on business costs and improve productivity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Helen Bullock, Northumberland project manager, said: “We have worked hard over the last few months planning in order to launch the network in the county.

Most Popular
Left photo, Northumberland farm co-ordinator Rachael Graham and project manager Helen Bullock. Right photo, Debby Flannery (National Lottery) and Adam Day, managing director of The Farmer Network.Left photo, Northumberland farm co-ordinator Rachael Graham and project manager Helen Bullock. Right photo, Debby Flannery (National Lottery) and Adam Day, managing director of The Farmer Network.
Left photo, Northumberland farm co-ordinator Rachael Graham and project manager Helen Bullock. Right photo, Debby Flannery (National Lottery) and Adam Day, managing director of The Farmer Network.

“The event was a great success and we look forward to supporting farmers in future.”

For more information about joining, call The Farmer Network Ltd head office on 01768 868615 or email [email protected]

Related topics:Northumberland