Large Northumberland Farm Near Wooler To Let

With established infrastructure and a range of farming buildings, Low Humbleton Farm is a highly productive mixed arable and livestock farming enterprise extending to approximately 466.93 hectares (1,153.78 acres). With a mix of arable, grassland, and hill land, it has been farmed in the same family ownership for over 100 years to the highest standards of both agricultural and environmental consideration.

Located in the shadows of the Cheviot Hills and reaching down to the fertile Till Valley, Low Humbleton is offered to let, as a whole, through Oates Rural on a 10-year Farm Business Tenancy to commence on the 1st of October 2024.

The current farming system at Low Humbleton is split into two principal enterprises: An arable enterprise extending to approximately 247 acres including rotational grass; and a sheep-based livestock enterprise with a specialised high health status flock of approx. 1200 New Zealand Romneys. The land and infrastructure are in excellent order, with a range of traditional and modern farm buildings including four livestock sheds and housing for 1,300 ewes at the main steading. A three-bedroom cottage is included in the tenancy, with further accommodation available if required. Retiring from active farming, the current owner James Short, will continue to reside on the farm.

Humbleton Farm

The flock of Romneys has been bred by the current owner over the past 30 years to establish a grassland self-replacing flock with high levels of resistance to foot rot. The Low Humbleton flock will be available for the successful applicant to take over on an ongoing basis.

Tom Oates, Managing Director of Oates Rural Ltd is managing the offer of the tenancy.

“This is a rare and remarkable chance for someone to take the tenancy of a large farm which is in such exceptionally good order. Low Humbleton has been farmed meticulously by the owner, and the successful applicant will take over an enterprise running at a very high level of efficiency but also well positioned to take advantage of the environmental grants now available.

“I would urge anyone interested to come and visit Low Humbleton on one of our Open Days, as this is a farm which offers tremendous scope and possibilities.”

Humbleton Farm Buildings

Open Days will be held to view Low Humbleton Farm on the 15th and 22nd of May.

Low Humbleton Farm, Wooler, Northumberland, NE71 6SY

Tender Forms are to be submitted to Oates Rural Ltd no later than 12 noon on Wednesday 19th June 2024.