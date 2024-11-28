Institute for Fiscal Studies claims inheritance tax changes for farms is 'move in right direction'

An independent group has described controversial changes to inheritance tax paid by farmers on agricultural land as a move in the ‘right direction’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From April 2026, inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1m, which were previously exempt, will have to pay inheritance tax at 20%.

The move has been met with fury in the farming community.

In Northumberland, angry farmers picketed the Northern Farming Conference in protest against the changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Catherine Seymour (L) and Coun Mark Mather (R) protest changes to farming in London. Photo: Jack Gebhard.

However, the Government has insisted the changes will make the rules fairer, and argued only a small number of farms will be impacted by the change – although the exact figure remains uncertain.

An analysis by the economic research group the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) concluded that the reforms would “reduce the inheritance tax advantages” afforded to owners of farmland – but these assets would still be “much more lightly taxed” than others.

The IFS say the number of farms affected is “uncertain” but suggest it will be “significantly less” than 500 estates per year, adding “relatively simple” planning will mean many farms will not be liable for any tax.

The analysis continues that the reforms move inheritance tax in the “right direction”, and that it was “not obvious” that were were good reasons not to treat farmland similar to other assets for the purpose of inheritance tax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the changes, the full 100% relief from inheritance tax currently applied will be restricted to the first £1 million of combined agricultural and business property. Above this amount, landowners will access 50% relief from inheritance tax and will pay inheritance tax at rate of 20%, rather than the standard 40%.