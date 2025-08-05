Honouring rural commitment - Glendale Show long service awards open for nominations

Each year, the Glendale Agricultural Society celebrates dedication to rural life by presenting Long Service Awards at the Glendale Show in Wooler on August Bank Holiday Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Glendale Agricultural Society is calling for nominations for its annual Long Service Awards, which recognise individuals who have dedicated 20 years or more to working in agriculture, farming, forestry, or rural businesses within the Glendale area of North Northumberland.

These prestigious award certificates will be presented in the main ring at the Glendale Show on Monday 25th August, by the Society’s President, Lord James Joicey. Nominations must be submitted in confidence via email to the Society no later than Friday 15th August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To be eligible, nominees must have worked continuously for the same organisation for at least two decades. The employer must be involved in a farming, agricultural, rural or forestry enterprise located within the Glendale area.

Terry Lowe & Lord James Joicey

Established in the 1800s, the Glendale Agricultural Society is England’s most northerly agricultural society. Deeply rooted in the farming and rural community, its mission is to promote the importance of agriculture in the region and support the advancement of rural skills and education.

Each year, the Society organises two major events: the Children’s Countryside Day and the Glendale Show. The Long Service Awards have become a cherished part of the Show, shining a light on the people who often work quietly behind the scenes.

Gemma Douglas, Secretary of the Glendale Agricultural Society, said, “These awards are all about celebrating commitment. They give well-earned recognition to individuals who are often unsung heroes in the agricultural and rural sectors. Their loyalty and hard work are vital to the strength and sustainability of our rural economy.”

For more information or to request a nomination form, please contact the Glendale Agricultural Society directly.