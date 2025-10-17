A funding scheme for farmers carrying out environmental work is to be extended.

The Countryside Stewardship scheme gives farmers and land managers the opportunity to be paid for environmental work – like planting wildflower margins to encourage pollinators and managing hedgerows to create habitats for birds and small mammals – alongside sustainable food production.

North Northumberland MP David Smith says the additional £70million for 5,000 farmers with Countryside Stewardship Mid Tier agreements is positive news for sustainable farming practices.

Mr Smith, who is a member of Labour’s Rural Research Group, said: “The Countryside Stewardship Mid Tier scheme was due to finish for some farmers at the end of the year, but will continue on into 2026.

North Northumberland MP David Smith.

“I’ve now written to our farming community, urging them to watch for further communication from the Rural Payments Agency - as it is not an automatic renewal.

“Alongside raising issues like Bluetongue virus testing in Parliament, I will continue to serve our farming communities by supporting their incredible efforts to increase quality food production and long-term food security in North Northumberland.”

In a report launched by Labour’s Rural Research Group earlier in the year, rural residents supported more investment like the Countryside Stewardship scheme in their communities, and a distinct strategy for rural communities to meet their unique needs and strengths, which include food production.

Mr Smith has also welcomed government plans to make the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) fairer.

He said: “I am glad to see the government being proactive and encouraging farmers to continue or begin the transition to more sustainable practices. This should support more food, of a higher quality, produced and eaten in this country.

“I think it’s also important that we keep listening to local farmers and improving the criteria for these payments, so they translate well into practical working life.”

Belford farmer John Renner said he would welcome improvements to the system.

He said: “In terms of the SFI – fewer ways of taking part, but with broader categories would reduce administration costs and simplify the whole thing. At present there are somewhere around 120 options and that is too many in my view.”

Funding for farmers through the Environmental Land Management schemes, which include the Countryside Stewardship Mid Tier scheme, will increase by 150 per cent to £2 billion by 2029.