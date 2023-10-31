Farming family's remarkable collection of vintage and classic tractors to go on sale in Northumberland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harrison & Hetherington are conducting the dispersal sale on behalf of Ian Harvey and family, and individual consigners, at Shotton Farm, Mindrum, on Friday, November 3.

More than 40 vintage and classic tractors will be the focus of intense interest among the 500 lots on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the keenest focus of attention will be the Shotton Farm collection’s 17 tractors, some nearly 100 years old, including a very rare Case model R, and an original Case 500, and buyers will be offered the chance to bid for a Fordson E27N fitted with a Perkins P6 Engine, and two County Super 4 tractors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the tractors on sale.

The many implements to be sold will include a selection of mounted and trailing ploughs, along with a large quantity of new and used Ford, County and Massey Ferguson spare parts.

The sale marks the fulfilment of a lifetime’s ambition for the Harveys to buy the farm near Kirk Yetholm they have tenanted since the family first moved to Shotton in 1966.

Now farming Shotton with his son, David, Ian Harvey is opening the new chapter in the family’s farming development with the offer of the entire and remarkable collection including the earliest tractors he began to acquire more than 50 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad