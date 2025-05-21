Farmers to thank public and highlight key issues at Northumberland County Show

Northumberland farmers and growers are looking forward to thanking the public for their support and highlighting key issues including the family farm tax at the annual county show.

The NFU will have a marquee at the Northumberland County Show on Saturday.

NFU members are inviting people to come and meet some of the county’s farmers and growers and staff from NFU Mutual Insurance and NFU North regional team who work to champion the farming industry.

Defra figures show that farming contributes more than £250m to the economy in Northumberland and provides jobs for more than 5,000 people.

NFU Northumberland County Chair Mac Young

NFU Northumberland County Chair Mac Young who runs a sheep and cattle farm near Rothbury, said: “Faming is vital to Northumberland, and I’m looking forwarding to being part of the county show which celebrates all that is great about the countryside.

“I’m looking forward to meeting some of our Northumberland members and the public and thanking people for their fantastic support.”

The NFU is working to tackle some huge challenges being faced by farmers in Northumberland including the proposed family farm tax, escalating rural crime, the impact of the driest spring in over a century, the impact of the US and EU trade agreements and uncertainty over the future of the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) – the government’s flagship environmental support scheme for agriculture.

Last week, Defra was forced to reopen the SFI 2024 scheme to around 3,000 applicants, after a group of NFU-backed farmers threatened litigation over its decision to close the SFI without notice.

The NFU is working to address ongoing concerns about SFI, including restrictions on who can apply and what they can claim and the long-term future of the scheme.