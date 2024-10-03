Farmers issue plea to dog owners after increase in attacks on livestock in Northumberland
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The most recent NFU Mutual data show that, nationally, farm animals worth an estimated £2.4m were severely injured or killed in dog attacks across the UK in 2023, up nearly 30% compared to the previous year.
Northumberland farmers are also reporting a significant rise in incidents so the NFU and Northumbria Police are working together to urge pet owners to obey the Countryside Code and ensure their dogs are kept under control.
NFU Northumberland chair James Drummond, who runs a mixed farm near Alnwick, said: “There was a big rise in dog ownership in lockdown and many people don’t understand what can happen in the countryside when they don’t have control of their dogs. Sadly the situation has been getting worse.
“It does have a financial impact on the business, but the animal welfare issue is the main concern.
“It is really awful to see the animals suffer in this way and it is upsetting for the pet owners who just didn’t expect their dog was capable of such things.”
Livestock worrying includes barking, chasing, biting and killing and is a criminal offence. Dog owners could be liable for prosecution or a fine.
NFU county adviser Charlotte Dring said: “We urge dog owners to keep their pets on leads around livestock.
“The majority of dog owners do take care around livestock but it’s extremely important to follow signs and stick to footpaths. It is also important to check your properties and gardens are secure when you have dogs.”