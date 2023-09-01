News you can trust since 1854
A north Northumberland farm has been put up for sale with a price of £5,125,000.
By Ian Smith
Published 1st Sep 2023, 12:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 12:49 BST

Adderstone Mains Farm, an outstanding and well-equipped arable farm with additional pig enterprise, extends to nearly 400 acres.

It lies around two miles from Belford and enjoys excellent views over Budle Bay.

Alistair Cochrane of Galbraith property consultants, said: “Adderstone Mains is a rare property with productive land, high yield potential, well-maintained farmhouse and an excellent range of farm buildings.

An aerial view of Adderstone Mains Farm.
An aerial view of Adderstone Mains Farm.
"The farm enjoys a most attractive aspect and therefore offers a fantastic opportunity, due to the quality of the land, the fine setting and the proximity to the Northumberland coastline.”

The farm includes Chapeltrees, an attractive four-bedroomed house in generous grounds and with lovely coastal views.

There is also a recently constructed, three-bedroomed lodge of log cabin construction.

In addition, planning consent has been obtained for a detached, two storey, four-bedroomed farmhouse.

Chapeltrees at Adderstone Mains.
Chapeltrees at Adderstone Mains.

There is a centrally located, entirely modern farm building range, including versatile general purpose buildings and specialist pig housing, providing accommodation for up to 2,000 pigs.

There are 382 acres of arable land along with some small areas of permanent pasture, woodland and a pond, which add amenity, wildlife and conservation interest.

The property is for sale as a whole or in any combination of three lots.

Lotting is as follows:

General purpose farm buildings and specialist pig housing.
General purpose farm buildings and specialist pig housing.
Lot 1: £550,000 – Chapeltrees and grounds, 1.53 acres (0.62 hectares).

Lot 2: £3,600,000 – 298.65 acres (120.86 hectares), including the main farm stead, Budle View and proposed farmhouse site.

Lot 3: £975,000 – 96.84 acres (39.19 hectares), including a general purpose building.

