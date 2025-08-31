Farm tour and networking event at Cockle Park Farm in Northumberland

The UK Agri-Tech Centre is running a farm tour and networking event at Cockle Park Farm, near Morpeth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle University's flagship research facility spans 271 hectares and is renowned for its commitment to sustainable farming practices.

Visitors will be able to discover collaboration opportunities in the arable and livestock sectors, have the opportunity to exchange and share ideas and expertise, explore potential partnerships, make valuable connections and grow their network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bryan Parkes, Head of Innovation Acceleration at Zespri International, will be there to explore collaboration opportunities through the ZAG Innovation Fund – Zespri’s global vehicle for accelerating sustainable innovation across the kiwifruit value chain.

An Avadex Sprayer Seeder.

The UK Agri-Tech Centre will facilitate one-to-one meetings for selected UK companies aligned with ZAG’s strategic priorities.

To up a one-to-one meeting with Bryan, please email [email protected].

Free refreshments and lunch will be provided at the event which takes place on September 24 from 11.45am-3pm, with demonstrations of agri-tech innovations.

To book your place, visit https://ow.ly/lpYi50WGy3m and complete the Eventbrite form.