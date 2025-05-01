Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mother and son have set up large animal, equine and pet crematorium from their farm home in the heart of Northumberland.

Renwick Animal and Pet Crematorium, located on Southwitton House in Longwitton, will provide professional cremation and memorial services across the whole of the north of England up to the Scottish borders.

Yorkie Jobling-Purser, is running the business alongside son, George Renwick. With a passion for caring for animals, the pair hope to provide end-of-life services for anything from budgies to horses.

She explained: “We are an animal loving nation and I think we owe them a dignified end, sometimes it can be an accident and can be really traumatic and you need somebody there really quickly to take that responsibility away and respond efficiently and compassionately.

George Renwick and mother, Yorkie Jobling-Purser at their farm in Longwitton. (Photo: Angus Bremner)

“The owners will get a lovely urn with a plaque and their name and they will have great memories, but what they don't want is misery of an animal being there in pain.”

Northumbrian-made caskets will be available, as well as special pet mementos such as paw prints, scatter tubes or jewellery, and there are hopes to eventually have a garden of remembrance and chapel of rest located right on the farm.

Yorkie added: “Because we are so rural and it’s so peaceful, a lot of people will find a bit of solace in that – their ashes can be scattered here on our farm or owners can take them home and do it on their favourite beach or walk. There is a lot more involved than just saying goodbye to a pet at the vets.”

“It will be hard, but because we know it ourselves and we have been in that position of losing an animal many times, we know you’ve just got to be kind and comforting and give people time and I think that is something that we will be very good at.”

The family have cared for pets and horses their whole lives. (Photo: Angus Bremner)

The crematorium will provide a full round 24-hours, seven-days-a-week service with drop off and collection available. As the business expands, the family hope it will also provide job opportunities for people the area from drivers to administration assistants.