Family donate new trophy for sheep section of Northumberland County Show
The Raine family, of Townfoot Farm, East Woodburn, have served on the committee of Tynedale Agricultural Society since the current organisation was established in 1982.
Now three generations have held the prestigious position of chief steward of the sheep section.
John Raine, Robert’s father, was one of the seven founder members of the society, supported by his son Robert. Robert’s wife Jackie joined the committee in 1991 as sheep secretary, and their daughter Rachel, is currently chief steward.
“It’s a family affair, and we’re all involved in the show,” explained Robert, who is currently vice chairman.
Robert and Jackie have been inspired to donate a new cup honouring their long family connection to the show. The Townfoot Champion Texel Trophy will be awarded for the first time this year to the top non-MV accredited Texel.
Robert said: “This is a way to remember our family’s commitment to the sheep section, from the past to present, and into the future.”
Jackie added: “There hasn’t been a section for non-MV accredited Texels before, which has excluded many would-be competitors. At other regional shows we have seen a rise in popularity of these classes.”
Robert said: “In recent years we have introduced classes for Rare Breeds and Native Sheep, which the public love to see, and reduced the traditional hill sheep breeds which now attract fewer competitors. We showcase the best of the commercial breeds that are so important to the UK food chain.”
The show takes place on Saturday, May 25, at Bywell near Stocksfield.