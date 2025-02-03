A farmer’s plan to convert a grain store into a building for livestock has met with local opposition.

Ian Brown has submitted a change of use application for the proposal at Dunstan Steads Farm, near Embleton.

However, it has attracted 19 letters of objection from local residents voicing concerns about potential smell and noise.

Concerns have also been raised by The National Trust which has called for further information to assess any potential contamination in the nearby Embleton Burn.

Northumberland Coast National Landscape and Northumberland County Council’s ecologist have also called for more details concerning the type and numbers of livestock to be housed and the management of slurry.

Craster Parish Council has also objected with clerk Adam Shanley stating: ‘It is clear from the range of objections received from nearby residents that the previous pig-farming operation created an intolerable situation in terms of residential amenity and the living conditions of the properties nearest to this site, particularly in relation to odours and noise.

‘The local planning authority has no idea the total number of livestock animals expected at this site, nor how waste arising from the site’s operations will be stored and disposed of.’

A planning report on the applicant’s behalf states: ‘The building will be brought into a consistent use which has been permitted on the two adjacent and adjoining sheds. It is considered that there will be no adverse impact as a result of allowing this change from use as a grain store to livestock accommodation.’

It is due to be discussed further at a meeting of Embleton Parish Council in the Creighton Hall at 6.30pm on Thursday, February 6.