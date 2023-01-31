Duke of Northumberland hosts gathering of rural experts at Alnwick Castle

For 30 years it has been supporting sustainable development in rural areas but the event held at Alnwick Castle was also an opportunity to showcase some of the current research and discuss some of the challenges ahead.

Professor Guy Garrod, CRE director, said: “We are witnessing an immense transition within agriculture and, coupled with the challenges facing the rural economy with the rising cost of living, it is more important than ever to have high-quality research to help shape the future direction of farming and ensure the sustainability of our rural communities.”

His Grace the Duke of Northumberland added: “CRE was set up in memory of my father who died in 1988. He was a very strong voice in support of the countryside and all aspects of the rural economy. I am delighted to have supported CRE over the last 30 years, seeing it evolve and thrive at the forefront of national and international research into rural economies, land management and food production and I look forward to maintaining that link in the years ahead.”

His Grace, the Duke of Northumberland (centre) celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Centre for Rural Economy (CRE) at Newcastle University with (left to right) Dr Carmen Hubbard, Director of Agriculture, Food Systems and Rural Development, Professor Nigel Harkness, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Professor Guy Garrod, Director of CRE, and Professor Sally Shortall, Duke of Northumberland Chair of Rural Economy.

Professor Nigel Harkness, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Newcastle University and Professor Sally Shortall, Duke of Northumberland Chair of Rural Economy also attended.

The celebration featured a discussion panel on ‘Major challenges in rural in the next 30 years’, with members from industry, local government, land stewardship and farming, while Dr Carmen Hubbard, Director of Agriculture, Food Systems and Rural Development, delivered the closing remarks.

CRE specialises in interdisciplinary social science and applied policy research, including rural employment, rural, policy, farmer and consumer behaviour, rural tourism, environmental management, and rural communities and organisations.

Professor Harkness said: “CRE is one of our world-leading research centres whose work has an impact regionally, nationally and globally. As a Social Science research centre, based in our School of Natural and Environmental Sciences, CRE connects researchers across the University.