A fundraising event which shines a light on the mental health crisis in the agriculture industry is set to return.

After an extremely successful first event in 2022, the Mind Your Head Charity Ball is set to return on Saturday, November 16 at Doxford Barns, near Alnwick.

The aim of the event is to highlight the current mental health crisis in agriculture and raise awareness of where those affected can go to seek help.

Organised by Caitlin Riddell, a former young farmer, the idea was sparked from her own battle with mental health whilst working in the industry.

Charity ball organiser Caitlin Riddell.

“As an industry, agriculture has one of the highest rates of mental health problems and suicide, particularly in young men,” she said.

"Farmers are under so much pressure – financially, environmentally, family pressures, through legislation and even the public’s perception of agriculture.

“The last few months have been a prime example of this; it has been one of the toughest springs in a long time for farmers.”

Headline sponsor, The Doxford Group, has chosen to get behind the Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies) as its designated charity because of its close links with the surrounding rural community.

Amelia Thomson, marketing manager at The Doxford Group said: “We are thrilled to work with Caitlin on this event and show our support to this great cause that effects so many in the agricultural industry.”

In order to raise as much money as possible, Caitlin is welcoming donations and support from anyone who would like to get involved.

“The support we received for the Ball back in 2022 was incredible and really highlighted just how important a cause this was, not only to farmers, but to all those within the industry,” she said. “Any involvement is gratefully received and I welcome anyone who would like to be involved, as a sponsor or to donate, to get in touch.”

The Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies) is the charity behind the Mind Your Head campaign which was established to preserve and protect the mental wellbeing of young farmers and young people moving into agriculture.

In its annual tracker research conducted in October last year, 92% of farmers under the age of 40 cited poor mental health as the biggest hidden problem facing farmers today. A 10% increase since 2018. The Office of National Statistics registered 102 suicides in England and Wales by people working in the agricultural related trades in 2019.

Caitlin adds: “The figures are devastating, and the rate at which they are increasing is frightening. Despite mental health awareness having come a long way, unfortunately there is still some stigma attached to it, especially in farming. So often farmers feel they must live up to the stereotype of being tough and resilient which prevents them seeking help.

“I know first-hand how easy it is to bulldoze on and pretend everything is fine. Until it’s not. These charities are a lifeline for a lot of people, and if this event can help spread the message that it’s okay not to be okay and encourage even one person to reach out or start a conversation, then it’s a step in the right direction."