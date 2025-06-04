Nearly £1m has been awarded to farmers in Northumberland National Park over the past year as DEFRA extends scheme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farming in Protected Landscapes (FIPL) rewards farmers and land managers for improving land within protected landscapes, such as National Parks.

It supports work that encourages nature recovery, mitigates impacts of climate change and provides opportunities for people to enjoy cultural heritage or enhance the character of the land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Administered by DEFRA and Northumberland National Park Authority for the Northumberland National Park area, the FIPL scheme was originally due to close April 2025 but has been extended to March 2026.

Jamie Murray, farmer at Sewingsheilds farm.

Over the last year, FiPL has worked with 70 farmers or land managers, supported 14 projects that sought to conserve traditional buildings, stone walling or scheduled monuments, 20 that reduced flood risk, and eight that supported environmental education.

One of these projects was Jamie Murray’s farm at Sewingshields, in the Hadrian’s Wall area of Northumberland National Park.

Sewingshields has been farmed for generations using a set number of livestock out in the fields all year, but Jamie has wanted to move to more regenerative practices to allow the soil to regenerate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using the grant he restored an old dam to feed water troughs using a solar powered pump, and divided up the farmland using 2.5k meters of electric fencing to pen his animals in one area at a time to give the soil and grass time to rest.

Sewingshields Farm benefited from a grant.

Jamie said: “We are looking to start rotations after lambing in May time and then move forward with the regenerative practices to improve soil health, biodiversity, then hopefully we’ll increase stocking numbers in the future.

"These improvements to the farm, are all based on making the farm profitable, sustainable and regenerative in its own right.”

The FIPL scheme extension will see a further £400,000 of funding become available for farmers and land managers to make enhancements to their land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Gates, Chief Executive, Northumberland National Park said: “The Farming in Protected Landscapes scheme has been hugely beneficial over the last four years, enabling more sustainable land use in the park and supporting farmers and land managers to use practices that benefit nature, people, climate and place.”