DEFRA announces host of grant updates for farmers

DEFRA have announced a series of grant updates, a welcome boost to farmers who have been continually hit with changes to legislation, tax and funding opportunities over recent years.

Whilst at the NFU Conference on February 25, DEFRA Secretary, Steve Reed, announced an uplift to Higher Tier Stewardship payments as well as the reopening of the Capital Grant Scheme and a series of initiatives surrounding productivity, innovation and technology.

Here, Charles Raine, Director at property, land and business consultancy, youngsRPS, explains the announcements, what they mean for farmers and what opportunities can arise.

Increase to Higher Level Stewardship Payments

Charles Raine, Director youngsRPS

Farmers in receipt of Higher Level Stewardship (HLS) will see an uplift to payment rates across a range of options. Rates are yet to be released, however, we expect these to have been circulated by April 2025.

DEFRA have stated that they recognise the contribution that HLS agreement-holders make to environmental land management.

This is a welcome announcement as it had become clear that prior to this increase, payment rates had fallen very far behind those of the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) and Countryside Stewardship Higher Tier (CSHT).

This increase will plug the gap, to an extent, until such a time that these HLS agreements transition to newer schemes without penalty, inevitably taking away the pressure from the people that are looking to get out of their current agreement and giving them more time to plan the transition to SFI and CSHT.

Local farmers receive a welcome boost from DEFRA's latest announcements.

NFU Deputy President David Exwood said: "While the agricultural transition still leaves a number of farmers with a large gap in incomes, it is important that Defra now delivers a pathway for HLS agreement holders to convert to ELMs if they want to.”

Re-opening of the Capital Grant Scheme

DEFRA have announced that they are now able to process the 4,040 Capital Grant Applications that were on hold due to new and sufficient funding.

In November 2024, DEFRA temporarily close the scheme as well as pausing unprocessed applications due to high demand and unsustainable spending levels.

Furthermore, for those that didn’t apply before the temporary closure in November 2024, they have announced that the scheme will reopen for new applications later in the year.

“Capital Grants will still support investments that improve water quality, air quality, natural flood management, restoring and improving boundaries and tree planting, but with a few tweaks”. DEFRA, 25th February 2025.

Overall, this is great news for the farming community. For those that are considering applying when the scheme reopens later this year, we do urge very careful consideration when choosing where best to apply the capital funding to deliver the best outcome for the holding. In the past, we have heard from many farmers who have had applications rejected as the careful targeting of actions to support environmental delivery were not given sufficient thought.

However, it is worth noting that there have been considerable changes to the scheme which take the shape of spending caps. These changes will not impact those that have already submitted applications. We have seen spending caps before, they are disappointing, however, government were flooded with applications previously, with some applications exceeding £1million.

By managing the application process, we hope to see smaller farms and those with high-priority projects to be given a fair chance against larger farming operations.

Spending Caps on Capital Grants:

£25,000 for water quality

£25,000 for air quality

£25,000 natural flood management

£35,000 for boundaries, trees and orchards

The cap does not apply to capital plans.

Farming Equipment and Technology Fund (FETF)

FETF offers grants for equipment, technology and small infrastructure to boost productivity, improve slurry management and enhance animal health and welfare.

This spring, DEFRA will release one round of FETF. Grants of between £1,000 and £25,000 will be available. In total, £30 million will be available for productivity and slurry, and £16.7 million will be available for animal health and welfare.

Over the past three rounds of FETF, farmers, growers, foresters and other contractors in England have received over £107 million to buy new equipment and technology.

Particularly in the North of England and Yorkshire, FEFT Is extremely useful to help the regions farmers become more competitive. It has been a useful boost for farmers to purchase much needed equipment. For example, we have helped secure funding for items such as mobile and fixed sheep and cattle handling facilities and CCTV which reduces the necessity for continuously inspecting indoor lambing flocks, enabling labour to be spread more widely at busy times.

When further guidance is announced, it is well worth initiating a conversation about what items are being offered and there will likely be something that may fit your requirements and improve your business productivity.

Farming Innovation Programme (FIP)

New FIP grants worth more than £42.5 million will be opened in 2025. FIP benefits farmers, growers and foresters who want to develop and use new, innovative methods and technologies. Grant funding is available through competitions, meaning that through each competition, only those that have been successfully judged will be funded. Competitions will be unlocking the benefits of precision breeding and supporting the net zero transition.

In addition to FIP, the Accelerating Development of Practices and Technologies Fund (ADOPT) will open for applications in spring 2025 and grants will be available to fund projects of between £50,000 to £100,000 in size.

The ADOPT fund was first announced in 2023 and has been highly anticipated. The fund gives farmers an opportunity to test and trial new technology and techniques on farm with the aim of proving innovative ways of boosting farm productivity, food security and nature’s recovery across England.

youngsRPS take pride in working with farming clients to assess careful grant allocation to ensure maximum delivery and productivity. We urge farmers to get in touch sooner rather than later to start planning how to best utilise funding opportunities to mitigate loss, provide prosperous opportunities and farm for the future.