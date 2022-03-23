Chairman predicts big turnout for Northumberland County Show

Mark Scandle.

The new chairman of Tynedale Agricultural Society, Mark Scandle, has started his three year tenure at the Northumberland County Show, is looking forward to the prospect of a big attendance.

He said: “After a two year absence due to Covid-19, it’s very exciting to be back. With so much pent up demand for family days out and social events, we are expecting 30,000 visitors this year.

"We are already experiencing high volumes of ticket sales and entries for the competitive classes, so it promises to be a big turnout.”

He believes the Northumberland County Show and other agricultural events have a unique role in promoting communication and bonds across communities.

Mark explains: “Farmers are often unfairly vilified, and there is negativity towards them in the press or on social media, often through a lack of understanding.

"The show gives everyone the chance to get up close to animals, talk to farmers and food producers, find out more about where their food comes from while enjoying a brilliant day out.

"It creates connections to rural life, food production and ultimately, the land that sustains us all, and it is an honour and a privilege to be part of that process.”

Mark concluded: “There is no greater showcase of the best of the best of best of Northumbrian agriculture; it is a powerful force for good in the county.”