Broomewood farm between Alnwick and Rothbury up for sale with £1.25m price tag

A farm in north Northumberland has been put up for sale with a £1.25m price tag.
By Ian Smith
Published 31st Oct 2023, 20:00 GMT- 1 min read
Broomewood, a grassland and residential farm of 124 acres near Alnwick, is being marketed through land agents Galbraith and Oates Rural.

The land includes around 55 acres of ploughable grassland, around 49 acres of permanent pasture, and 18 acres of woodland and woodland grazing.

Alistair Cochrane of Galbraith said: “Broomewood offers the purchaser the possibility of acquiring a highly attractive, well-shaped, grassland farm in one of Northumberland’s most spectacular locations.

Broomewood, a grassland farm comprising 124 acres near Alnwick, is up for sale.
"The farmhouse is very attractive, offering excellent accommodation for a family, while the land is ringfenced and divided into manageable enclosures, interspersed with areas of woodland.

"The farm has been managed for cattle and sheep but there is also potential for additional woodland planting and natural capital schemes, if desired. The beautiful setting and accessible location add to the enormous appeal of this property.”

Broomewood includes a three-bedroom farmhouse. The original part of the house, believed to date from the mid-19th century, was comprehensively refurbished and extended in the early 2000s by the conversion of adjacent outbuildings to form additional living space.

There is a useful range of well-maintained farm buildings with potential for alternative uses, subject to planning permission and any other necessary consents.

Broomewood.

Although there is a current Mid-Tier Stewardship Scheme in place, the vendors are amenable to withdrawing this, to allow the purchaser a free hand with regard to new agri-environment schemes and natural capital initiatives.

The property is freehold and is offered for sale as a whole with vacant possession for offers over £1,250,000.

