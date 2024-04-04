Berwick Young Farmers Club stage Muck Marathon to raise funds for Great North Air Ambulance Service
Eight of its members took part in a muck spreading marathon at Lilburn Estates, near Wooler, with all JustGiving donations going to the Great North Air Ambulance Service.
Club chairman David Harvey said: “Muck Marathon was a great success, we were very lucky with the weather!
"We spread all day Saturday until darkness, and then until Sunday afternoon until we ran out of muck to spread.”
The total amount of muck spread over the two days was over 3,500 tonnes.
Members supplied their own tractors, with forklifts and muck spreaders being kindly donated by machinery dealers and local farmers.
“We had eight operators, five with tractors pulling muck spreaders and the other three operators were in forklifts,” said David.
Lunches were provided by non tractor driving members, who came along for support.
“We aim to generate a total of £1,500 for the Great North Air Ambulance Service which we are well on our way to doing,” David added.
More than £500 has been donated via a JustGiving page, while the club will also be donating a percentage of the earnings from the work undertaken.
The air ambulance service rescues hundreds of severely injured or ill patients every year across the region, responding to 1,640 call outs last year alone, via their helicopter and emergency response vehicles.
The club would like to say a special thanks to Lilburn Estates for allowing it to stage the event, and to the local machinery dealers, farmers and contractors for donating the use of their machines.
Donations can still be made at https://www.justgiving.com/page/berwick-young-farmers-muck-marathon