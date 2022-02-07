Berwick MP hosts meeting with farming minister and Northumberland upland farmers
Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan held a meeting with a group of upland farmers from Northumberland and farming minister, Victoria Prentis MP.
The MP - who attends regular roundtable meetings with farmers and the NFU – met local farmers a few weeks ago and agreed to help upland farmers to seek a meeting with the minister to discuss their concerns that plans to reward sustainable land practices might mean landowners could change land use from farming to rewilding use.
The minister - herself a farmer - said she understood those concerns and reiterated her and the Government's commitment to ensure food production is at the heart of Government farming policy.
She explained that Defra is working with farmers, including focus groups of upland farmers, to ensure farmers and food production are supported, and that efforts to reward sustainable land management practices are not at the expense of the farming community.
Ms Trevelyan said: “I am pleased Victoria was able to hear from Northumberland upland farmers - the meeting was really constructive and the minister was keen to listen and continue a dialogue to ensure that as these schemes, and other longer-term support structures are developed, farmers are able to shape those plans and are at the heart of the process.
"The minister accepted an invitation to come and visit Northumberland in the coming months, and I look forward to welcoming her back so she can hear from our farmers in person.”
The meeting also discussed some of the new schemes opening up, including the Landscape Recovery Scheme which opened this week, and enables farmers and landowners to apply for extra funding for environmental projects.