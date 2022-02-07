Berwick MP hosts meeting with farming minister and Northumberland upland farmers

Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP hosted a virtual meeting with upland Northumberland farmers.

The MP - who attends regular roundtable meetings with farmers and the NFU – met local farmers a few weeks ago and agreed to help upland farmers to seek a meeting with the minister to discuss their concerns that plans to reward sustainable land practices might mean landowners could change land use from farming to rewilding use.

The minister - herself a farmer - said she understood those concerns and reiterated her and the Government's commitment to ensure food production is at the heart of Government farming policy.

She explained that Defra is working with farmers, including focus groups of upland farmers, to ensure farmers and food production are supported, and that efforts to reward sustainable land management practices are not at the expense of the farming community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP

Ms Trevelyan said: “I am pleased Victoria was able to hear from Northumberland upland farmers - the meeting was really constructive and the minister was keen to listen and continue a dialogue to ensure that as these schemes, and other longer-term support structures are developed, farmers are able to shape those plans and are at the heart of the process.

"The minister accepted an invitation to come and visit Northumberland in the coming months, and I look forward to welcoming her back so she can hear from our farmers in person.”