Conservative councillors representing some of Northumberland’s most rural wards joined thousands of farmers to protest Government changes to inheritance tax.

From April 2026, inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1m, which were previously exempt, will have to pay inheritance tax at 20%.

While the Government insists it is ‘committed to supporting farmers and rural communities’ and ‘helping families to pass their land on to the next generation’ the sector has warned that farms will become smaller and smaller as a result of the changes.

The National Farmers Union (NFU) organised a rally at Church House in London to protest the changes last Tuesday, with thousands of farmers turning out.

Coun Catherine Seymour (L) and Coun Mark Mather (R) protest changes to farming in London.

Among them was Cllr Mark Mather, a farmer who represents the Wooler ward.

He said: “As a tenant farmer myself I’m acutely aware of the impact this budget will have on residents in Wooler. It’s not just about the inheritance tax, but a reduction in the Basic Payment scheme, double cab pick-up taxes and new taxes on fertilisers as part of a green agenda – that could have a reverse effect on the environment as people look to import cheaper crops from abroad.

“We need to stick together as a rural community, as this will affect every part of our way of life. Every pound that is put into agriculture is spent time and time again within our local area, whether that is at the local shops or in the pub.

“It’s imperative that we stick together and make sure the Government listens and understands how damaging this budget is going to be. That’s why I was down in London and I was glad to ensure residents’ voices were heard.”

Changes in the budget mean double-cab pick-ups – often used by farmers and gamekeepers – will no longer be treated as “commercial vehicles” but as cars – meaning tax burdens could increase by as much as 211% according to figures from the Countryside Alliance.

A new carbon tax on fertiliser could increase costs by £50 per ton, while Defra has also announced that the de-linked Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) will be phased out much more rapidly than previously anticipated. According to Farmers Weekly, a farmer who received more than £100,000 in BPS in 2024 will receive no more than £8,000 in 2025.

Cllr Mather was joined by Cllr Catherine Seymour, Berwick North ward, who added: “Berwick is a town that relies heavily on rural communities, so an attack on them is an attack on us too. This was a direct betrayal of Labour’s previous promises.

“They sold the people of Northumberland a pup in July. Rural communities who won’t forget this.

“It was great to see so many people in London delivering a clear message to Government that we are not just going to take Labour’s attack on our farmers and food producers lying down.”

The Government insist that the reforms to agricultural property relief are only expected to affect the wealthiest 500 estates each year with smaller farms not affected by the changes.

In a joint statement issued in response to criticism of the changes, Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Steve Reed said: “Farmers are the backbone of Britain, and we recognise the strength of feeling expressed by farming and rural communities in recent weeks.

“We are steadfast in our commitment to Britain’s farming industry because food security is national security. It’s why we are investing £5 billion into farming over the next two years – the largest amount ever directed towards sustainable food production, rural economic growth and nature’s recovery in our country’s history.

“But with public services crumbling and a £22 billion fiscal hole that this Government inherited, we have taken difficult decisions. The reforms to Agricultural Property Relief ensure that wealthier estates and the most valuable farms pay their fair share to invest in our schools and health services that farmers and families in rural communities rely on.”