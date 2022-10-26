Suzi Law, an experienced equestrian sales specialist, has secured her new role at the Detchant-based company to redesign and deliver a company sales strategy.

She said: “I am delighted to be taking this next step in my career within an industry I am so passionate about. Bedmax is at the top of the game in terms of equine and animal bedding and I’m excited to see what the future holds.

"I am looking forward to working with and supporting the team to help further develop business and ongoing growth.”

Suzi Law has been appointed as the new head of regional sales at Bedmax.

Bedmax managing director Tim Smalley said: “Suzi is going to be an excellent addition to the Bedmax team in this newly created role within the company.

"She has many years of experience and an in-depth knowledge of the industry, and I believe she can offer an innovative approach to our sales strategies and customer care which will be integral to our business growth going forward.”

In her new role, Suzi’s key responsibilities will involve developing business relationships with accounts in order to implement growth, as well as working closely with the senior management team to achieve the operational delivery of sales performance.