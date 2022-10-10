Sheep champion James Smith.

Organisers said the event, the 154th, was a huge success. It was held on Saturday on the outskirts of Alwinton and is the final show of the year.

Chairman Tony Dixon said: “What a glorious day it was – exceptional exhibits, farmers’ market, craft tent and entries all round.

"The pipe band also entertained the crowds, and what a phenomenal turnout there was.

"Many thanks to the dedicated committee, not only on the day but for the year-round planning and work involved.

"Thanks also to all the exhibitors and public for their continued support. Without you all there would not be a show.

"See you all next year.”

Sue Burston, a supporter and judge, added: “There was a lovely atmosphere.”

A full list of cup winners is below:

JM Coatsworth plate – Mrs Jennifer Charlton

William Dagg Cup – Betsy Burston

Nance Tait Tray – Bob Burston

Waddell Challenge Trophy – Fritha McNicholl

George Hunt Challenge Cup – Helen Patterson

Milburn Memorial Trophy – Lynne Bilton

Margaret Ward Trophy – Erin Byatt

George Fairbairn – Hannah Henderson

Cup for most points under 13s – Betsy Burston

Best Walking Stick Cup – Alister Warwick

Fell Race Winner – Nic Swinburne, 18.20

Ladies Fell Race Winner – Ellie Price, 22.44

Under 16s Fell Race – Harry Knox, 21.18

Under 13s Fell Race – Alica Purvis, 26.04

Cumberland & Westmorland Wrestling: Wrestling 11 ½ stone – John Harrington; Wrestling 15 stone – Cade Whitfield; All Weights – Jake Hale

Ladies Open – Rosie Hodgson

U18 Championship – Matty Hodgson

Under 21 – Matty Hodgson

Under 16 Boys – Arran Younger

Under 16 Girls – Rosie Hodgson

Under 13 – Bobby Stewart

Under 10 Mix – Olly Stanton

Quoits – D Whitfield

Terriers Champion – Mrs MacKenzie with Gem

Sheep Dog Trial – D Henderson with Mia

Novice Sheep Dog – P Bristow with Bill

Tom Barkley Cup, Hound Trail – Fire Belle

Terrier Racing – Tony with Coco, (third time in a row.)

Sheep Show

The Jacob Robson Memorial Cup for Best South Country Cheviot Ewe – Winner James Smith

The R. & E. Buglass Challenge Cup for Best Ewe Lamb – Winner James Smith

The Ord Memorial Challenge Cup for Champion South Country Cheviot Sheep, bred by exhibitor – Winner James Smith

The Chairman’s Cup for Best North Country Cheviot Sheep – Winner Graham Oliver

The Jen Hall Memorial Cup for Best Northumberland Type Blackface Sheep – Winner Phil Teesdale

The Johnnie Nicol Memorial Cup for Best Turned Out Scotch Blackface Sheep – Winner Scott Young

The Chambers & Fargus Ltd Challenge Trophy for Best Scotch Blackface Sheep – Winner Scott Young

The Steve Cummings Memorial Cup for Champion Scotch Blackface Sheep – Winner Scott Young

The Alwinton Show Cup for Champion Bluefaced Leicester – Winner Phil Teesdale

The Scots Gap Challenge Cup for Mule Sheep Champion, from the late Mr T.A.S. Thompson – Winner Jimmy Elliot

The Hedley Heron Challenge Cup for Best Mule Lamb – Winner Jimmy Elliot

The T.H. Tait Cup for Low Ground Native Champion – Winner Cameron Lillie

The Border Livestock Cup for Best Continental Sheep – Winner Gregor Young

The Alec Henderson Challenge Cup for Best In-Bye Lamb – Winner Mac Young

The Mr George Strachan Challenge Cup for Best Jacob Sheep – Winner Hillcrest Livestock

The Kenneth J. Dean Memorial Cup for Young Handlers – Winner Charlotte Gray