Alwinton Show 2022 - Full list of cup winners
The Alwinton Show has returned following a three-year hiatus.
Organisers said the event, the 154th, was a huge success. It was held on Saturday on the outskirts of Alwinton and is the final show of the year.
Chairman Tony Dixon said: “What a glorious day it was – exceptional exhibits, farmers’ market, craft tent and entries all round.
"The pipe band also entertained the crowds, and what a phenomenal turnout there was.
"Many thanks to the dedicated committee, not only on the day but for the year-round planning and work involved.
"Thanks also to all the exhibitors and public for their continued support. Without you all there would not be a show.
"See you all next year.”
Sue Burston, a supporter and judge, added: “There was a lovely atmosphere.”
A full list of cup winners is below:
JM Coatsworth plate – Mrs Jennifer Charlton
William Dagg Cup – Betsy Burston
Nance Tait Tray – Bob Burston
Waddell Challenge Trophy – Fritha McNicholl
George Hunt Challenge Cup – Helen Patterson
Milburn Memorial Trophy – Lynne Bilton
Margaret Ward Trophy – Erin Byatt
George Fairbairn – Hannah Henderson
Cup for most points under 13s – Betsy Burston
Best Walking Stick Cup – Alister Warwick
Fell Race Winner – Nic Swinburne, 18.20
Ladies Fell Race Winner – Ellie Price, 22.44
Under 16s Fell Race – Harry Knox, 21.18
Under 13s Fell Race – Alica Purvis, 26.04
Cumberland & Westmorland Wrestling: Wrestling 11 ½ stone – John Harrington; Wrestling 15 stone – Cade Whitfield; All Weights – Jake Hale
Ladies Open – Rosie Hodgson
U18 Championship – Matty Hodgson
Under 21 – Matty Hodgson
Under 16 Boys – Arran Younger
Under 16 Girls – Rosie Hodgson
Under 13 – Bobby Stewart
Under 10 Mix – Olly Stanton
Quoits – D Whitfield
Terriers Champion – Mrs MacKenzie with Gem
Sheep Dog Trial – D Henderson with Mia
Novice Sheep Dog – P Bristow with Bill
Tom Barkley Cup, Hound Trail – Fire Belle
Terrier Racing – Tony with Coco, (third time in a row.)
Sheep Show
The Jacob Robson Memorial Cup for Best South Country Cheviot Ewe – Winner James Smith
The R. & E. Buglass Challenge Cup for Best Ewe Lamb – Winner James Smith
The Ord Memorial Challenge Cup for Champion South Country Cheviot Sheep, bred by exhibitor – Winner James Smith
The Chairman’s Cup for Best North Country Cheviot Sheep – Winner Graham Oliver
The Jen Hall Memorial Cup for Best Northumberland Type Blackface Sheep – Winner Phil Teesdale
The Johnnie Nicol Memorial Cup for Best Turned Out Scotch Blackface Sheep – Winner Scott Young
The Chambers & Fargus Ltd Challenge Trophy for Best Scotch Blackface Sheep – Winner Scott Young
The Steve Cummings Memorial Cup for Champion Scotch Blackface Sheep – Winner Scott Young
The Alwinton Show Cup for Champion Bluefaced Leicester – Winner Phil Teesdale
The Scots Gap Challenge Cup for Mule Sheep Champion, from the late Mr T.A.S. Thompson – Winner Jimmy Elliot
The Hedley Heron Challenge Cup for Best Mule Lamb – Winner Jimmy Elliot
The T.H. Tait Cup for Low Ground Native Champion – Winner Cameron Lillie
The Border Livestock Cup for Best Continental Sheep – Winner Gregor Young
The Alec Henderson Challenge Cup for Best In-Bye Lamb – Winner Mac Young
The Mr George Strachan Challenge Cup for Best Jacob Sheep – Winner Hillcrest Livestock
The Kenneth J. Dean Memorial Cup for Young Handlers – Winner Charlotte Gray
The Tom Mackay Rose Bowl Overall Champion – Winner Jimmy Elliot, Reserve Gregor Young