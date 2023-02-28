The Northwoods Innovation Programme, launched in September, is seeking the opinions of all woodland owners, especially those located in the Yorkshire and North East regions.

Further understanding the attitudes and objectives of woodland owners will help Northwoods deliver events and tools that actively make a difference to woodlands, such as boosting biodiversity and sustainability, as well as a resilience to the impacts of climate change.

Participants will also be entered into a prize draw, including the chance to win a free place on a Royal Forestry Society one day training course.

Drone technology for use in forestry management.

Managed by Alnwick-based low carbon heat and forestry consultancy, Reheat, alongside a consortium of industry experts, Northwoods is also delivering number of free in person events and webinars to support woodland owners in overcoming barriers to woodland management.

Rosanna Curtis, project manager for the Northwoods Innovation Programme, said: “Woodland management is essential in supporting biodiversity, sustainability and mitigating the impact of climate change.

"Carrying out this survey is essential in helping us to shape the programme to the benefit of woodland owners and supporting them with the latest innovation, tools and techniques.

"We encourage any woodland owners in the Yorkshire and Northeast regions to engage with the survey and come along to events so that the programme can support their woodland management efforts.”