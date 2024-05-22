Alnwick farmer joins call for more support as NFU highlights economic value of Northumberland farms

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The NFU is highlighting the importance of Northumberland farmers and growers to ensure their significant contribution to jobs, the economy and rural tourism is recognised.

Farming leaders are calling for commitments on food production which plays a key role in supporting more than 5,000 jobs, managing more than 943,131 million acres of farmland and contributing nearly £250m to Northumberland’s economy.

The NFU has called for government to: Plan for and reward farmers fairly for their role in mitigating flood risk; provide a smooth and seamless transition to new environmental schemes; establish minimum standards to promote a fair and functioning supply chain; and to develop and establish core production standards that apply to agri-food imports.

Northumberland county chairman James Drummond said: “As a farmer, I am proud to produce high quality, healthy food for people to eat and enjoy and we are all committed to the highest standards of food production, animal welfare, and we are also enhancing the farmed environment.

James Drummond, of Lemmington Hill Head just outside Alnwick.

“Our farms are helping to drive sustainability, we make a fundamental contribution to our economy, and we can also offer many solutions to the climate change challenge.

“It has been an extremely challenging time for farmers with the wet weather having a real financial impact and while there has been some support on offer from government, we still need to see action in other areas including on British food security.