After a rather dry summer for the North East, the rain has finally returned and we are starting to see the yellowed fields turn green.

Unfortunately, our reception team at the Alnorthumbria Fairmoor Equine Clinic are receiving more phone calls about owners concerned about their beloved horses having laminitis.

Laminitis is an extremely painful condition and depending on the severity, it can be career ending or even fatal for horses, ponies and donkeys.

Laminitis means inflammation of the laminae, these are the structures responsible for keeping the pedal bone, found within the horses’ hoof, attached to the hoof wall. When these laminae become inflamed, the attachments weaken and the pedal bone starts to separate from the hoof wall. This results in what we call rotation and sinking of the pedal bone.

Alnorthumbria in Alnwick.

Although the exact sequence of events that cause laminitis is unclear, there are three general triggers that can contribute to horses developing laminitis.

Diseases associated with inflammation such as infections and diarrhoea can lead to lamellar inflammation.

Overloading on one limb for a long period of time or repeated concussive forces, such as riding on hard surfaces, can result in mechanical laminitis.

For horses with an underlying metabolic diseases, such as Equine Cushing’s disease (PPID) and Equine Metabolic Syndrome (EMS), where insulin appears to be important in the development of the disease, even something as simple as overeating sugar rich grass after a rainy spell can especially trigger a laminitic episode.

Clinical signs of laminitis include lameness, often involving at least two limbs, weight shifting, diverging hoof rings, increased digital pulse, warm hooves, and in severe cases a reluctance to move or stand.

Diagnosing laminitis is usually based on the clinical signs, however, radiographs are often taken to evaluate the extent of rotation or sinking of the pedal bone, or if the horse is not improving despite treatment.

When endocrinopathic laminitis is suspected, blood tests for Cushing’s and EMS are often carried out to tailor appropriate therapies to treat the underlying cause.

Treatment involves pain relief medication such as ‘bute’, box rest in deep bedding, icing feet, frog supports, or special shoes. If metabolic diseases have been identified, medications will be prescribed to control the diseases accordingly.

As an owner, ensuring your horse has a deep comfortable bed is as important as providing plenty of fresh water and ensuring you are not feeding sugar rich feed. Poor quality hay, which can be soaked to remove as much sugar as possible, is ideal.

Laminitis is an emergency, and prevention is key. Ensuring your horse maintains a healthy bodyweight, routinely sees a qualified farrier, and working with your vet to manage any underlying health conditions can make a big difference. If you notice any signs of laminitis, contact your vet immediately.