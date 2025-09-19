Barley is a valuable home-grown feed for Northumberland’s beef and dairy herds.

It provides high levels of energy and can support good growth rates when used carefully.

However, if cattle consume too much barley too quickly, the consequences can be severe.

Cases of “barley poisoning” (or ruminal acidosis) are still seen regularly by our team and we have treated a couple of herds in the last few weeks.

When cattle suddenly eat large amounts of rapidly fermentable carbohydrates such as barley, their rumen microbes convert starches into lactic acid faster than the animal can buffer or absorb them. The rumen becomes acidic, damaging the lining and killing off beneficial microbes. This upsets normal digestion and leads to dehydration, metabolic collapse, and in some cases death.

Clinical signs vary depending on the severity of the acidosis. Mildly affected cattle may go off their feed, scour, or show reduced rumination. More acute cases can be dull, bloated, staggering, or recumbent, with rapid breathing and dehydration. Sudden deaths may occur if large quantities of barley are eaten at once—for example, if stock gain accidental access to a grain store or feeding trough. Survivors of severe episodes are at risk of longer-term problems such as liver abscesses, laminitis, and poor weight gain.

Diagnosis is usually based on history (such as recent ration changes or accidental access to grain) alongside clinical examination. Vets may also take rumen fluid samples to check acidity levels.

Treatment depends on severity. Mild cases can often be managed by removing the barley source, feeding plenty of forage, and providing oral buffers. More severely affected animals may need urgent veterinary intervention: drenching or tubing to remove rumen contents, intravenous fluids, and even surgical rumenotomy in extreme situations. Prompt action is essential to save lives.

Prevention is the real key. Gradual introduction is vital when barley is used in rations – cattle need time to adapt their rumen flora. Always ensure animals have access to adequate forage alongside cereals, as roughage encourages healthy rumination and saliva production, which naturally buffers acidity. Diets should be formulated carefully, ideally with professional nutrition advice. Never leave grain stores unsecured, as accidental gorging is the most common cause of catastrophic outbreaks.

Barley is an excellent feed when used wisely, but prevention of acidosis saves far more than the cost of losing valuable stock. Farmers with concerns should speak to their vet or nutritionist before making ration changes.