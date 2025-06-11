“You’re Only As Old As You Feel”: North East Communities Show Ageing Doesn’t Mean Slowing Down

As Age Without Limits Day calls for a mindset shift on later life, new data reveals how movement, motivation and meaningful ambition matter more than age itself - and in the North East, where many rate their mobility as only “average,” the potential for decline highlights an urgent need for support.

As the UK marks Age Without Limits Day on 11th June, new findings from Stiltz Homelifts are challenging assumptions about what it means to grow older. While concerns about mobility and independence remain widespread among older adults, the data also tells a story of resilience, reinvention, and the untapped potential of later life.

A nationally representative survey of over 1,000 adults aged 50 and above reveals that nearly a quarter already experience mobility issues - a figure that rises sharply to 43% among those aged 70 to 89. One in ten over-65s say they depend on walking aids or mobility scooters, and among those in their 70s and 80s, that proportion more than doubles.

At the same time, more than 70% of respondents said they wanted to stay in their homes for at least the next decade. Yet for around one in four, the fear of declining mobility was enough to raise real concerns about having to move - particularly among those living in multi-storey homes or older properties unsuited to changing physical needs.

Despite the challenges, campaigners say later life doesn’t need to be defined by limitation.

“We need to move away from the narrative that ageing is all about decline,” said Yola Mealing, Head of Brand at Stiltz Homelifts and a trained Mental Health First Aider. “In reality, it can be a powerful time of growth, creativity and confidence if we allow people the support and space to shape it their way.”

Later Life, Limitless Potential

To mark Age Without Limits Day, Stiltz is highlighting the lives of five exceptional individuals who redefined what ageing can look like. Each achieved remarkable things in later life providing proof that ambition doesn’t come with an expiry date.

1. Iris Apfel – The Style Icon Who Made Grey Hair Glam

A businesswoman turned global fashion muse, Iris Apfel signed her first modelling contract at 97, launched a H&M collection at 100, and inspired a Barbie doll in her image. Often called “the world’s oldest teenager,” she became a cultural icon precisely because she defied every rule about ageing gracefully, instead ageing boldly.

2. Dame Judi Dench – Still Commanding the Spotlight at 89

After decades of stage success, Dench only became a global household name in her 60s, playing ‘M’ in James Bond. Despite age-related macular degeneration, she continues to act, using audio learning and visual cues. Her message? “Don’t give up. Just keep doing. Keep going.”

3. Sir Ranulph Fiennes – The World’s Most Determined Explorer

From running seven marathons on seven continents at 59 to summiting Everest at 65, Fiennes has never let age, injury or even heart surgery stop him. At 71, he completed the Marathon des Sables – a 251km ultra-marathon in the Sahara Desert. His ethos: “There is no age limit on adventure.”

4. James Parkinson – Late-Life Discoverer Who Changed Medicine Forever

At 62, Parkinson published An Essay on the Shaking Palsy, identifying the disease that now bears his name. Though unrecognised at the time, his work laid the foundation for modern neurology. Proof that intellectual breakthroughs aren’t just for the young but the curious and committed.

5. Karl Lagerfeld – Reinventing Fashion into His 80s

Known for his razor-sharp wit and relentless creativity, Lagerfeld was sketching couture collections up until his death at 85. At one point overseeing Chanel, Fendi, and his own label simultaneously, his later years were his most prolific. “Youth is a state of mind,” he once said.

“These figures remind us that ageing doesn’t mean fading into the background,” said Mealing. “It can be the most expressive, experimental and liberating stage of life if we give people the tools and freedom to shape it on their own terms.”

What the Numbers Reveal, and What Needs to Change

While stories of thriving in older age are inspiring, the survey findings show a complex picture. In the North East, a fifth (21%) of over-50s described their mobility as “average” – the highest proportion of any region in the UK. The findings suggest more proactive support may be needed to prevent a slide into poorer health and enable people to remain confident and mobile for longer.

In Edinburgh, 16% of over-50s say they already rely on mobility aids: the highest of any city surveyed. Concerns about having to leave one’s home due to mobility were most pronounced in Scotland and the South West, where nearly a quarter of older adults voiced anxiety about the future. In Worcester, that figure rose to one in three.

Conversely, Coventry emerged as a city with strong self-reported mobility, with 30% of respondents rating their current mobility positively. Meanwhile, a fifth of people in the North East described their mobility as “average,” suggesting more support may be needed to prevent decline.

Mealing said the statistics highlight both the urgency and opportunity for change: “Mobility is about so much more than stairs. It’s about choice, safety, identity and autonomy which are all the things we fight to protect, regardless of age.”

Practical Ways to Age Boldly

Stiltz is encouraging older adults and their families not to wait until mobility becomes a barrier before taking action. From proactive health habits to practical home improvements, there are many ways to help safeguard independence and confidence.

Adaptations like domestic lifts, grab rails and step-free access can enable people to stay in their homes – but ageing well also depends on less tangible changes. Building movement into daily life, nurturing social connections, staying intellectually curious, and rejecting outdated stereotypes about what older adults “should” or “shouldn’t” do all play a role.

“The best thing we can do is ask: What brings us joy, energy or purpose?” said Mealing. “That’s the real benchmark for ageing well. It’s not about pretending to be in our 20s, instead we can be the best version of ourselves at whatever age we happen to be. Let’s seize the day and find wonder in new experiences – whether that’s climbing a mountain, learning a new language or just discovering a new piece of music which connects us with today.”