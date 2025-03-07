You’re hired! Pupils inspire Spanish visitors to Bishop Auckland

North East students encourage Spanish tourists to put Bishop Auckland on their UK itinerary as part of the Spanish Apprentice challenge - a competition designed to develop language skills, boost confidence, and promote regional tourism.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded by Durham County Council and Durham University, this is the third time The Auckland Project’s Learning and Skills team have hosted the event. This year, Durham University and The Auckland Project partnered with Express Yourself: North East Festival of languages to bring the Spanish Apprentice to a wider audience. On the day, 40 Year 10 students from 8 schools around the region participated in the competition.

Throughout the day and inspired by TV show The Apprentice, students worked in teams of five and were paired with Spanish language undergraduates from Durham University. They participated in engaging language-based tasks, culminating in a two-minute pitch in Spanish promoting The Auckland Project as a tourist destination to an expert panel of judges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those on the panel were Charlotte Grobler, Palace Curator at The Auckland Project, a representative from Durham University and a member of the Learning and Skills volunteer team.

Spanish Apprentice winners - Cardinal Hume Catholic School

As well as honing their language and presentation skills, students explored Bishop Auckland’s unique heritage – including Auckland Palace, the Mining Art Gallery, and The Spanish Gallery.

Participating schools included King James Academy, Wolsingham School, St John’s Catholic School, St Bede’s Catholic School, Seaham High School, Cardinal Hume Catholic School, Benfield School, and Dame Allan’s Schools.

Gemma Scott, Learning Manager at The Auckland Project, said: “We are delighted to have hosted the Spanish Apprentice Challenge again. Our attractions exist to build a brighter future for Bishop Auckland through tourism, and this event not only promotes language learning but also introduces students to the opportunities available in higher education. It raises aspirations and highlights how languages can be a valuable career skill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Congratulations to winners Cardinal Hume Catholic School, with an honourable mention to King James I Academy for the highest score for their presentation. While the winners received a small cash prize and a goody bag from The Auckland Project, every participant left with something far more valuable – new skills, greater confidence, and the knowledge that their ideas can help shape the future of tourism in their region”.

Participants of Spanish Apprentice

The Auckland Project’s Learning and Skills team offers a wide range of creative and immersive educational opportunities for students of all ages, from nursery through to university. The charity delivers school visits and outreach workshops, providing students with the opportunity to explore its unique attractions, stories, and collections through curriculum-linked, hands-on learning experiences.

In the last 12 months, over 11,000 students from across the North East and Yorkshire engaged with The Auckland Project’s educational and cultural initiatives, including Meet the Faiths, an interactive programme introducing students to different religious communities, and Mining Art Workshops which celebrate the region’s rich heritage through the works of Tom McGuinness and Norman Cornish, whose pieces are displayed in The Auckland Project’s Mining Art Gallery.

The Auckland Project, based in Bishop Auckland, County Durham, is a unique regeneration charity dedicated to building a brighter future for the picturesque market town through art, history, and culture.