Young wrestler claims hat-trick of trophies in one weekend

Young Rothbury wrestler Jack Pringle is taking hold of the silverware after a string of recent wins in the ring around the country shows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack took the inaugural under 10 Championship trophy at the Holm Show in Newcastleton against a field of eleven other Cumberland and Westmorland competitors – six boys and five girls.

He also won at Bellingham on his way back over the border, while the night before he’d been crowned the best local junior at Rothbury’s popular Auction Mart event in front of a packed crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He beat Seth Patterson in the final of the under 10 event and finished fourth in the under 12s.

Jack Pringle with the Newcastleton trophy

Jack Norman won that event while the under-15 boys title went to Jake Potter and the under 15 girls to Lucy Coulston.

“He’s on cloud nine, what a brilliant weekend. Three firsts in under 24 hours,” said Jack’s proud mam Lyndsey.

Ellie Ann Stainton won the under 18 girls competition and the under 18 boys prize was won by George Peacock, who beat George Younger in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The highlight of the night was the inaugural Ken Davidson Shield, which was collected by Jack Brown in the 13 stone male contest.

Jack Pringle and grandfather Jimmy, himself a good wrestler in his day, with the best junior prize from the Rothbury Auction Mart event

Brown made it a double when he also lifted the 15 stone men’s title.

Zak Singleton was the under 25 male winner, while George Reid won the 11 stone men’s contest and Lea Quillen the 11 stone female.

Connie Hodgson won the ladies All-Weights with Ryan Dolan winning the men’s contest.

Aaron Younger took the trophy for best performance on the night.