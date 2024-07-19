Young prom-goers celebrate finishing primary school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It's become traditional for high school leavers to mark the occasion, but younger pupils got in on the action when children at an Ashington primary decided to celebrate the transition to secondary school with their own end-of-year prom.

The Year 6 class at St Aidan’s Catholic Primary School in Ashington chose the theme ‘City at Night, New York’ for the event, which featured black and gold decorations, along with a DJ playing music selected by the youngsters, and a photobooth where they could preserve their memories.

The children arrived in an array of colourful and stylish evening wear to a red carpet reception at the school, which is rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted and is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“The end of primary school prom is a big occasion at St Aidan’s, which our students look forward to all year,” said Lucy Farrar, who is Year 6 Class Teacher at the school, and worked with Deputy Head Julie Teer and Executive Headteacher David Sutcliffe to organise the night.

“The children had been planning their outfits – particularly the girls, who had been sharing their ideas on the dresses they would wear and how they’d style their hair.

“All of the staff at St Aidan’s come together to help set up and decorate the school for prom, and then stay to enjoy the night with the children, ensuring it’s a special one.”

The partygoers also enjoyed pizza over the course of the evening, courtesy of a parent from the school.

“Children indulged in one of their favourite foods, supplied by a very generous parent who owns local business Sorrento’s and kindly supports events at the school every year,” continued Miss Farrar.

“We hold the prom to celebrate and reward the children for all of their successes throughout their time at St Aidan’s,” she added. “It’s a chance for the children to take a moment to unwind and have some well-earned fun with their friends following a challenging year in the build up to SATS.

“We have a lot to celebrate this year, with outstanding pass rates which the children have worked extremely hard for.”