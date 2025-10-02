Young golfers meet Ryder Cup legend Lee Westwood

Lee Westwood with the children from Central Primary School today.

Children from a Northumberland school met former world number one professional golfer Lee Westwood at a junior golf festival today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ten lucky pupils from Central Primary School in Ashington were among 350 Year 4, 5 and 6 students from 30 schools across the region who took part in the Little Sticks Sunderland Schools Festival at the Beacon of Light.

The morning featured Rotational Little Sticks Activities looking at some of the key life skills from the programme, including Team Challenge Zone, Overcoming Problems Zone, Respect Zone and Environmental Zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also a Player Panel Q&A with Lee Westwood, and a photo and autograph session.

The festival came just days after Europe retained the Ryder Cup in New York, an event ‘Westy’ took part in 11 times during his illustrious career.

At the 2004 Ryder Cup, Lee Westwood sank the putt which ensured that Europe retained the Cup and six years later he knocked Tiger Woods off the world number one spot.

Teachers Mr Nicholson and Mr Breeze launched the school golf club at Central Primary last year and are hoping to increase take-up as the sport is now in the school’s curriculum. Today’s trip will certainly help the membership drive!