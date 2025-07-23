Young and older North Tyneside artists’ work on show at special exhibition

Artworks created by a talented group of young people and older residents in North Tyneside has gone on display at a special exhibition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Tyneside Living, which offers high quality rented accommodation for tenants aged 60 and over, approached the North Tyneside Learning Trust education charity last year about getting local schools involved with creating new artworks for the communal areas of its portfolio of retirement schemes as part of their refurbishment.

A pilot project was organised where students from Burnside College and Percy Main Primary School met with residents of the Rosebank Hall and Percy Lodge independent living facility in Wallsend to find out more about each other before all going to create new artworks based on the things they’d talked about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outcome was so successful that sessions involving two high schools and three primary schools were held during the first two terms of the academic year, with a further four schools getting involved during the summer term.

Visitors to the Splash Of Colour Intergenerational exhibition at Wallsend Library & Customer First Centre

Around 165 young people and 60 older residents have been involved in the project, and once the exhibition is complete, the artists’ work will go on permanent display at several North Tyneside Living properties around the area.

North Tyneside Learning Trust has used a £1,966 grant from North East employer the Banks Group to stage an exhibition of the work that the young and older artists have created at Wallsend Library & Customer First Centre to give the artists’ parents, families and other residents the chance to see what they’ve been creating.

Most of the artworks are paintings, with a number of project participants choosing to produce pencil drawings or to work in watercolours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Tyneside Learning Trust supports and connects a group of 36 local schools with employers, universities and colleges to improve education and life chances for all children and young people.

Katrina Moffat, project manager at North Tyneside Learning Trust, said: “Everyone involved with this project has produced such fantastic work that we wanted to share it with the wider community and we’re really grateful to the Banks Group for providing the funds we needed to make this happen.

“We found that the residents and students very quickly became comfortable with each other and had lots of things to talk about, which has resulted in some really interesting work being produced.

"It’s been a genuinely lovely project to be part of, and the feedback we’ve had from everyone involved has been very positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as producing artworks that will be really appreciated by North Tyneside Living’s residents, it has also enabled new links to be developed across our community and is helping to tackle social isolation in a way that everyone enjoys.”

Linda Herman, senior service manager at North Tyneside Living, added: “This exhibition is a beautiful testament to what happens when different generations come together and share their perspectives through art, and we have witnessed remarkable transformations among our tenants who participated in this project.

“The artwork explores themes of community, sharing wisdom across generations and the unique perspective that different life stages bring to artistic expression.”

Jamilah Hassan, community relations manager at the Banks Group, said: "This is a brilliant idea that has produced so much fantastic work, as well as having a much wider positive impact on the local community, and we’re very pleased to be helping the North Tyneside Learning Trust share it with everyone.”

The Splash Of Colour Intergenerational exhibition at Wallsend Library & Customer First Centre runs until Saturday 26th July.