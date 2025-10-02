YMCA North Tyneside has reaffirmed its commitment to step up at a time when communities need it most.

Earlier this year, the charity set out a bold new five-year strategy, which is already well underway in making a significant impact for both individuals and the community.

In light of rising child poverty, increasing cost-of-living pressures, and housing challenges, the charity is underlining the importance of this plan now more than ever.

The strategy, designed to strengthen YMCA North Tyneside’s services, sets out its vision to reach even more vulnerable people across the region.

Best known for empowering young people and strengthening communities, YMCA North Tyneside already delivers a wide range of essential services.

These services include safe and supported housing for those without a stable home, youth programmes providing key skills, mentoring and positive activities, early years education for local families, wellbeing support, and regular community meals.

The new five-year strategy will see YMCA North Tyneside build on this foundation by expanding its housing provision, developing more opportunities for young people to access training and employment, and increasing support to tackle food poverty and poor health across the North East.

Over the past year, the charity has made a real difference, serving almost 1,000 hot meals in North Shields, providing 654 senior lunches in Teesdale, engaging with more than 9,000 children, young people and residents, and receiving invaluable support from over 800 volunteers who together contributed more than 8,000 hours of their time.

The charity has made it clear that its focus is not only on meeting the urgent needs of today but also on creating long-term opportunities that will help people connect and strengthen local support networks.

Elected Mayor of North Tyneside Karen Clark said: “YMCA North Tyneside is a lifeline for so many in our community, offering supported housing, vital support and opportunities for young people to thrive.

Their work reflects our shared commitment to giving every child the best start in life, supporting families and building a fairer, healthier Borough for all. We’re proud to work alongside them to create lasting change across North Tyneside and the wider region.”

To fund all the vital work carried out by the charity, YMCA North Tyneside reinvests every penny of profit from its own enterprises directly back into the community.