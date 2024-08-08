Year 9 students from local school sweep national reading awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two local schoolboys both celebrate winning national awards for their reading achievements.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toby New, age 14 from Monkseaton High School, has won the national reading award ‘Reading Plus Most Improved Student’ for his initiative, motivation, and reading progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toby received this recognition as part of the annual Reading Plus Awards – an event organised by Reading Solutions UK to celebrate the achievements of students, teachers and schools nationwide for their academic achievements using the online reading development programme DreamBox Reading Plus.

Eve Reed, Reading Lead and Learning Support Assistant at Monkseaton High School, who nominated Toby, said: "Toby deserves this award. Through determination, he has shown the stamina to overcome the barriers to his learning. Toby has increased his reading level by more than three years, has read 100,000 words, and now enjoys going to the library."

Toby is on the left and Denys is on the right.

Toby said: "I enjoy the programme as I like the stories and every day I ask Mrs Reed if we have reading today as I enjoy it so much."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denys Tiutiunnyk, age 14, is another Monkseaton High School winner after being awarded Reading Plus Star of the Month.

Eve continued: "Denys is from Ukraine and English is his second language. He has done fantastic on the programme and is the highest achiever. He has increased his reading level by four years and has never given up!"

Denys said: "Reading Plus has helped me learn English and understand it better. It has helped me a lot."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both winners received a trophy, certificate and £25 voucher in recognition.

Eve finished: "Thank you doesn't adequately express my gratitude for the experience my students have had regarding Reading Plus. They are more informed and confident with their reading and their skills are developing all the time. The Reading Plus programme is a valuable tool for struggling, reluctant readers."

Reading Plus is an adaptive reading programme designed for Year 3 to Year 11 students to develop fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Fullarton, Reading Development Consultant at Reading Solutions UK, said: "Toby’s outstanding effort is wonderful to see, and we can’t wait to watch him grow into an even more confident reader. He is a worthy winner of the Reading Plus Most Improved Student award.

"We are thrilled that Monkseaton High School has benefitted from Reading Plus. It is always fantastic to hear about the programme’s positive impact on student and school outcomes."

To find out more about Reading Plus, visit https://www.readingsolutionsuk.co.uk/.