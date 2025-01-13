Writer’s work accepted by National Library

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local writer has received recognition for her work by seeing a poetry booklet she produced on a residency in an Amble art exhibition accepted into a national library.

In May 2024, Ali Rowland was welcomed into the Dovecote Centre as writer-in-residence for art exhibition Rooted. This project, supported by the Northumberland Coast National Landscape and led by artist duo Luke McTaggart and Jim Donnelly, showcased the work of 18 different North East artists.

Using climate crisis as a central thematic point, Rooted explored the ways in which these artists engage with, and utilise, the landscape in their work. The exhibition was funded through a partnership with the Northumberland Coast National Landscape team, whose work focuses on conserving and regenerating the designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty running from the Coquet Estuary at Amble to just south of Berwick-upon-Tweed.

Rooted welcomed over 600 visitors during the two-week runtime and Ali was given free rein to respond to the works on display, which included paintings, photographs, drawings, and sculptures. After spending many weeks observing the work, interacting with artists, visitors and local community groups, Ali produced a collection of 20 poems.

Ali pictured outside. Photo Credit: Jim Donnelly.

Thanks to the funding from the National Landscape, these poems were subsequently turned into a free booklet, which was launched in September 2024. The booklet was produced in collaboration with Ashington-based independent publishers Maplestreet Press.

The Rooted poetry booklet has since been accepted into the National Poetry Library. The library offers free access to its online books and holds the world’s largest public collection of modern poetry.

Ali said: “It’s fantastic that a little bit of Northumberland is available to read on the Southbank in London! Rooted is also included in our own thriving network of local libraries, and in the Northern Poetry Library collection in Morpeth.”

She added: “The book includes beautiful reproductions of the works shown in the exhibition, making it a catalogue and record of the event itself. I am thrilled that Rooted is being included in the National Poetry Library collection”.

Ali Rowland pictured holding a copy of the Rooted poetry booklet now included in the National Poetry Library collection in London. Photo Credit: Jim Donnelly.

Dovecote Street Arts co-director Luke McTaggart said: “It’s terrific that Ali’s work has been recognised in this way, it’s a testament to her skill and talent as well as to that of the artists who contributed to our exhibition”.

Find out more about the Northumberland Coast National Landscape at Northumberlandcoast-nl.org.uk.

For more information on the Rooted exhibition, search Dovecote Street Arts on social media for images and overviews of the exhibition, workshops, and talks. Anyone interested in future Dovecote Street Arts projects, as well as the ongoing monthly Crit programme, can email [email protected] and ask to be added to the mailing list.