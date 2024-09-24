WowzaBox revolutionises Chinese cuisine with North East’s finest suppliers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

WowzaBox, the culinary disruptor that is redefining how the UK savours authentic Chinese cuisine, has reaffirmed its commitment to sourcing only the freshest, highest-quality ingredients from the North East’s most respected suppliers.

Despite delivering nearly 200,000 meals across the UK, WowzaBox remains dedicated to supporting local businesses, including Gateshead-based JR Holland for fresh vegetables, Newcastle-based Warren Butterworth for premium meats, MSC-approved North Shields-based Taylor Foods and Phil’s Plaice for sustainable seafood.

Founded by Newcastle University graduate Joshy Jin, WowzaBox was born out of his passion for bringing authentic Chinese flavours to homes across the UK.

(L-R) Joshy Jin, Phil Coltherd and Georgina Li.

Joshy first made a name for himself in the North East culinary scene by opening La Yuan in 2017, the region’s first Sichuan-focused restaurant, which was when he first started working with Warren Butterworth Taylor Foods. The restaurant quickly gained recognition and was selected for the prestigious Dine on the Tyne event in 2017.

WowzaBox was launched during the pandemic after Joshy noticed a growing demand for restaurant-quality food at home. Operating from premises in the Team Valley, it offers a no-subscription, chef-led recipe box service that features a diverse menu of fresh region-specific Chinese dishes rarely found in the UK.

Supported by significant crowdfunding investment through Seedrs, WowzaBox is expanding its operations, increasing production, and securing new premises to continue its growth.

Joshy Jin said: " We remain committed to our roots in the North East as we continue to grow and the region has supported me throughout my journey, from attending Newcastle University, to launching La Yuan and subsequently WowzaBox. This is why I’m proud to support our local suppliers while offering customers the chance to experience authentic Chinese cuisine made with the freshest quality ingredients.

Darren Leason, Director at Taylor Foods, said: "We have been supplying Joshy with fresh seafood for almost a decade now - starting with his restaurant in Newcastle and continuing with WowzaBox.

“It's been incredible to watch his journey from running a restaurant to transforming the way people experience Chinese cuisine at home. We're proud to be part of that journey, ensuring that WowzaBox customers enjoy the same high-quality, sustainable and freshly sourced seafood that has made Joshy's dishes stand out from the very beginning."